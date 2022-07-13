Memorial service for James Twitchell July 17

The Champion Fire Company of South Londonderry Fire regrets to announce the passing of lifetime member James Twitchell, who passed away in November of last year.

James joined South Londonderry fire company in 1967. In his 54 years of service, James held many positions in the department and town, from firefighter to lieutenant, vice president and president.

He was the town of Londonderry’s Forest Fire Warden at the time of his passing. A memorial service for James will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 17 at Fancy Grade Farm, 730 Winhall Hollow Road in South Londonderry.