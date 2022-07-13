College News

Josh Bodin of Andover has graduated from Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y., with a bachelor of Science in Chemistry.

Erin Morrison of Londonderry has graduated from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City with a Bachelor of Science degree in Design.

The University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn., announces that the following local students have been named to the President’s Honors List and the Dean’s List for spring 2022.

Adam Culver of Grafton

Kayden Wolf of Springfield

Alan J. Aldrich of Springfield has been named to Husson University’s President’s List for the spring 2022 semester. During the spring semester, Aldrich was enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program. Husson is located in Bangor, Maine. Students who make the President’s List must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.80 to 4.0 semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement.

Addison Kujovsky of South Londonderry has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above. Kujovsky, a rising sophomore, is a graduate of Burr and Burton Academy.

Paige Kelley of Ludlow has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at the College of Charleston in South Carolina. Kelley is majoring in Political Science. To qualify for Dean’s List (Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.600 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.

Samantha Mirra of Springfield has been named to the Dean’s List for academic excellence for the 2022 spring semester at Springfield College in Massachusetts. Mirra has a primary major of Health Science/Pre-physician Assistant.