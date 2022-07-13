Free Springfield Band concert set for July 19

The Springfield Community Band will present a free concert, with guest conductors, at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19 at the outdoor bandstand at Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Road in Springfield.

Directing the band will be three members: Danielle St. Amand, Alex Brady and Christian Terry. All are music educators, and they’ve chosen pieces that are favorites among themselves and the band, including compositions by John Philip Sousa and John Williams, as well as a beautiful piece by Jay Ungar that is new to the band.

The featured musician will be percussionist Clayton Thompson in Concerto for Drumset. Concerts are scheduled for every Tuesday evening through Aug. 9. Bring a chair.

The program is subject to change in the event of unforeseen circumstances.

Questions? Call Barbara Rodgers at 802-875-2079 or e-mail the Band Board. The Springfield Community Band is a 501(c)(3) corporation; the musicians are unpaid volunteers.