Morning Dudes to perform at Proctorsville Green on July 20

he summer music series on the Svec Memorial Green, Main Street, Proctorsville continues with a concert by The Morning Dudes at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20.

The Morning Dudes plays songs from the wide and varied repertoire of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead, including folk, blues, country, bluegrass and improvisatory rock.

Jake Geppert brings musical mastery on acoustic and electric guitar, mandolin, and ukulele, and Tom Van Sant holds down the rhythm on acoustic guitar. Both “dudes” sing with passion and love of the material, borne out of their lifelong fandom and attendance at hundreds of Dead and Garcia concerts. For this performance, a third Morning Dude will join the band – keyboard wizard John Burns.

All concerts are free and open to the public, so grab your lawn chair and refreshments and join your friends and neighbors to enjoy plenty of good music from the gazebo. Singleton’s Store, Murdock’s on the Green and Outer Limits Brewery serve take-out food and drink for your picnic.

The concerts will be held unless severe weather threatens. In case of rain, alternative plans will be announced on the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page.

The rest of the summer series includes