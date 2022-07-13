Windham chicken BBQ returns on July 16
Summed up as “the perfect old-fashioned community BBQ with really good food, great friends and nice country music,” the menu includes Walter Woodruff’s own “special recipe” BBQ chicken cooked to perfection over a wood fire. Baked beans, potato salad, green salad, homemade sweet breads, corn bread and homemade strawberry shortcake topped with whipped cream round out the menu.
The cost is $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 5-12, or $35 per family. Take-out meals will be available.
Come early and try your luck on our raffle of crafts created by talented Windham artisans and enjoy songs by our Windham musicians.
WCO is the non-profit under which Windham News & Notes conducts business. Your support assists in fulfilling the mission of helping residents of Windham and the surrounding communities with heating fuel, rent, gasoline and other necessities during times of financial need, as well as through Neighborhood Connections and local food banks. WCO’s budget is very small, so your support goes a long way.
