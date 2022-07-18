Blanchette to play in Proctorsville on July 27

T

he Town of Cavendish welcomes a newcomer, Sammy Blanchette, to its continuing series of Wednesday evening concerts at 6 p.m. on July 27 at Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville.

Blanchette, also known as Sammy B, is a New England-based singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has been performing in the region for several years.

His style includes a broad mix of rock, blues, reggae and jazz. He uses acoustic and electric instruments.

All concerts are free and open to the public. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic dinner and join your friends and neighbors to enjoy plenty of rollicking good music from the gazebo.

In the event of rain, alternative plans will be announced on the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association Facebook page.

The rest of the summer series includes