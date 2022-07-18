Ex-Chester resident publishes tribute to late son
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 18, 2022 | Comments 1
Ryan lived in Chester for two years as she wrote the book, before deciding to move closer to where Kettell is buried, at Long Island National Cemetery in East Farmingdale, N.Y.
Ryan’s Rainbows takes readers on a journey through one mother’s grief and heartbreak after losing her 23-year-old son to military suicide while on active duty. The painful truth is that 22 veterans commit suicide every day. The book also reflects on the wonderful people Ryan met as a full-time resident of Vermont.
Each poem and short passage is a tribute to Kettell, as well as a message to parents everywhere who have faced a similar loss that they are not alone.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase Ryan’s Rainbows at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author:
Comments (1)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.
Many blessings to Kym, May she find peace and comfort being closer to Ryan.