Ex-Chester resident publishes tribute to late son

ymberleigh Ryan has written and published a book titled Ryan’s Rainbows, in tribute to her late son SPC Ryan N. Kettell, who died in June 2018 at the age of 23.

Ryan lived in Chester for two years as she wrote the book, before deciding to move closer to where Kettell is buried, at Long Island National Cemetery in East Farmingdale, N.Y.

Ryan’s Rainbows takes readers on a journey through one mother’s grief and heartbreak after losing her 23-year-old son to military suicide while on active duty. The painful truth is that 22 veterans commit suicide every day. The book also reflects on the wonderful people Ryan met as a full-time resident of Vermont.

Each poem and short passage is a tribute to Kettell, as well as a message to parents everywhere who have faced a similar loss that they are not alone.

Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase Ryan’s Rainbows at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.