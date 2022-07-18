Handler & Levesque to perform in Weston on July 24

T

he Sundays on the Hill Concert Series welcomes husband and wife duo, Mark Levesque and Judy Handler, on July 24. All concerts are held at 4 p.m. in the Weston Community Church, 37 Lawrence Hill Road.

Enjoy an energetic and entertaining program of music from around the world for guitars and mandolin. The duo blends Brazilian, Latin, gypsy, jazz, classical, folk and pop music influences to create their lyrical and expressive arrangements.

Over the past 25 years, Handler and Levesque have performed more than 2,000 concerts throughout the United States and Europe. Audiences respond with great enthusiasm to their extraordinary sound and the uplifting spirit of their music. Their enchanting CDs, Passion, Acoustic Blend, and Two Guitars Live!, have received critical acclaim.

Videos, CD sound samples and more information can be found on their website.

Admission, which is paid at the door, remains $5 for adults. Children 12 and under may attend at no charge. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and there are no reserved seats or advance tickets.

The concert series requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test within 72 hours; masks are required when inside the church.

