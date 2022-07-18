Wednesday, July 13: Heavy rain, winds wallop Chester.
Chester board hears from neighbors of proposed garden/greenhouse.
U.S. House candidates to participate in Ludlow forum.
Chester Planning Commission to hold workshop on housing shortage.
Marry Me A Little: Sondheim’s ‘songs that got away’ shine at Walker Farm
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Handler & Levesque to perform in Weston on July 24

| Jul 18, 2022 | Comments 0

Judy Handler and Mark Levesque

Judy Handler and Mark Levesque

The Sundays on the Hill Concert Series welcomes husband and wife duo, Mark Levesque and Judy Handler, on July 24. All concerts are held at 4 p.m. in the Weston Community Church, 37 Lawrence Hill Road.

Enjoy an energetic and entertaining program of music from around the world for guitars and mandolin. The duo blends Brazilian, Latin, gypsy, jazz, classical, folk and pop music influences to create their lyrical and expressive arrangements.

Over the past 25 years, Handler and Levesque have performed more than 2,000 concerts throughout the United States and Europe. Audiences respond with great enthusiasm to their extraordinary sound and the uplifting spirit of their music. Their enchanting CDs, Passion, Acoustic Blend, and Two Guitars Live!, have received critical acclaim.

Videos, CD sound samples and more information can be found on their website.

Admission, which is paid at the door, remains $5 for adults. Children 12 and under may attend at no charge. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and there are no reserved seats or advance tickets.

The concert series requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test within 72 hours; masks are required when inside the church.

The rest of the summer series includes

  • Aug. 7: Amphion Baroque Ensemble
  • Aug. 14: International String Trio
  • Aug. 28: Flute & Harp Duo
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Arts

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.