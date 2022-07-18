Yankee Chank brings Zydeco music to Chester on July 21

Wednesday, July 13: Heavy rain, winds wallop Chester.
The Chester Summer Music Series continues at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 on the lawn of the Academy Building, across from the Green in Chester.

Yankee Chank will bring Cajun and Zydeco fiddle, accordion, guitar and bass music from the heart of southwest Louisiana to the Academy lawn. Laissez les bon temps roulez!

All concerts are free and run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. The rain venue is American Legion Post #67, 637 VT Route 103, Chester.

The rest of the summer series includes:

  • July 28: The Larkspurs
  • Aug. 4: Bluegrass Pioneers
  • Aug. 11: The Better Days Band
