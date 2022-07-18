Yankee Chank brings Zydeco music to Chester on July 21
Press release | Jul 18, 2022 | Comments 0
The Chester Summer Music Series continues at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 on the lawn of the Academy Building, across from the Green in Chester.
Yankee Chank will bring Cajun and Zydeco fiddle, accordion, guitar and bass music from the heart of southwest Louisiana to the Academy lawn. Laissez les bon temps roulez!
All concerts are free and run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. The rain venue is American Legion Post #67, 637 VT Route 103, Chester.
The rest of the summer series includes:
- July 28: The Larkspurs
- Aug. 4: Bluegrass Pioneers
- Aug. 11: The Better Days Band
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.