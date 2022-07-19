Arlene Fielder Lavallee, 92, of Chester

Arlene (Leenie) Ethel Fielder Lavallee passed away on July 6, 2022 at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow. She was 92 and lived in Chester.

Born March 5, 1930, the seventh child of Robert Fielder and Ruby Russett. She grew up in many towns around the Huntington area of Vermont.

Arlene worked at the National Survey in Chester where she met and married Joseph Lavallee, was a cook at Chester-Andover Elementary School, the Kitchen Shop in Chester and volunteered at Chester-Andover Family Center. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 59 years and St. Joseph’s Church in Chester.

Arlene loved to dance, read, play bingo and cards, travel and spending time with her large family. She was a great cook, even though she never ate fruits or vegetables. Arlene always saw the good in everyone and everyone loved her.

She is survived by her sister, Isabel MacCauley of Chester; her children Donna of Springfield and Andrew (Judy) of Chester; her grandchildren Chris Chico of Dorset and Liz Smith of Sarasota, Fla.; her great-grandchildren, Landon Lavallee and Adie and Oakley Smith; and more than 150 nieces, nephews and greats. She will be missed dearly by all.

She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, grandson Andrew L. Lavallee, brothers Gerald, Francis, Herald and Milford, sisters Leola Russell, Joyce Charles, Roberta Stoddard and Dorothy Lauren.

A special thank you to Aggie Sheldon and all the staff at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow. We are forever grateful for the loving care she received.

Burial and a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10. Details will follow.