Douglas Friborg, 75, of Chester

Douglas Robert Friborg, 75, of Chester, entered into rest on June 29, 2022.

The son of the late Robert and Helen (Engstrom) Friborg, Douglas was born on Oct. 11, 1946, in Bridgeport, Conn.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by his sister Barbara (Friborg) Creighton and nephews Richard Budnick and Christopher Budnick. He is survived by his sister Patricia (Friborg) Budnick, his nieces Kathleen Creighton and Christina Smith, nephew Robert Budnick, several great-nieces and -nephews and two great-great-nephews.

Doug grew up on North Avenue in Stratford and graduated from Bunnell High School in 1964. He served in the Marines from 1966 to 1974 and attended Southern Connecticut State University. He enjoyed golfing, skiing and flying planes. He relished reading and discussing current events with anyone who was interested.

Over the course of his life he held an eclectic array of jobs starting with a paper route. He worked in the Lordship Gun Club, on a lobster boat, sold used cars, sold fresh fish from Maine to Georgia, he was a bartender, telephone salesman and motel handyman. Two of his favorite jobs were golf pro and ski patroller.

Contributions in his name can be sent to Chester Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 370, Chester, VT 05143.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, July 23 at the family compound (Motel in the Meadow), 936 VT Route 11 W Chester, VT 05143.