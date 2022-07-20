Be the Match donor drive July 30 in Londonderry Could you help save someone's life?
Press release | Jul 20, 2022 | Comments 0
Noah was born to a Londonderry couple in 2017 after a routine pregnancy and delivery. At 3 and a half months of age, he was diagnosed with a rare genetic bone disease called osteopetrosis, a condition that can be fatal if not treated with a bone marrow or stem cell transplant. Thanks to Be The Match Registry, a perfect donor was found, and Noah received a life-saving transplant one and a half months later.
Every 3 minutes someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer, like leukemia. Could you be the match that saves a life? You are invited to drop into the Be the Match Registry donor drive at Neighborhood Connections, 5700 Mountain Marketplace, Londonderry, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. A swab sample will be taken from inside your cheek that will be tested and your genetic type will be added to the registry. You must be between 18 and 40 years of age and in good health to join the registry.
For more information or to order a free cheek swab kit by mail, visit the Be The Match website.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.