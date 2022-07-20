LAHS Dine-around and auction set for Aug. 12

T

he Londonderry Arts and Historical Society’s Mountain Towns Dine-around fund-raiser will take place on Friday, Aug. 12.

The festive event begins with 5:30 p.m. cocktails at the Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road, Londonderry. At 7 p.m., assignments will be made to join one of eight families for dinner in their area home.

Reservations for dinner or cocktails only can be made on the website through Aug. 1. The price is $75 or $35, respectively.

An auction will be held during cocktail hour. Items up for bid include a sleigh ride for 10 people at Taylor Farm, a catered event by Annie Campbell and Sharon Crossman, an evening of pickle ball, Picnic and Punch at Pingree and more.

For more information about the event, visit the website, send an e-mail or call 802-824-4406.