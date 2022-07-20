Tickets on sale for Ludlow Rotary’s Duck Race
Press release | Jul 20, 2022 | Comments 0
The Ludlow Rotary Club is sponsoring the 23rd running of the Ralph D. Hogancamp Memorial Duck Race at noon on Saturday, Aug. 20.
This year’s event will benefit Reinbow Riding of Mt. Holly. Ducks will be dropped from the Depot Street bridge into the Black River. The first three ducks to reach Walker Bridge will win their sponsors cash prizes of $200, $100 and $75. Keeping with tradition, the last sponsored duck to make it across the finish line will earn $25 for its sponsor – just for trying.
Sponsor tickets are available in three options:
- $5 for a single ticket
- $20 for a quack pack (five tickets)
- $50 for a corporate duck
Tickets are available at Benson’s Chevrolet, Fletcher Memorial Library, Ludlow branch of the Peoples United Bank and Ludlow Insurance, as well as from any Ludlow Rotarian. They can also be purchased online at www.ludlowrotary.com.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community • Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.