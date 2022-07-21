Wayward semi snags Chester traffic

By Shawn Cunningham

A

tractor trailer trying to make a tight turn in downtown Chester got hung up on guardrails and snarled traffic at Routes 103 and 11 for about three hours last night.

At 9:43 p.m. the State Police dispatch center in Westminster announced that Route 103 in the area of Route 11 was “impassable” due to a disabled tractor trailer. Chester Police on the scene told The Telegraph that the driver was apparently following GPS and drove up Depot Street instead of continuing on Main Street.

At Depot and Maple the driver attempted to turn right, ran across the lawn of the house on the southwest corner of Depot and tore up portions of the guardrail there. At that point the truck could go no farther.

Chester Police and Fire went to the scene to provide traffic control and S.G. Reed sent a heavy wrecker and other vehicles to free the stuck truck.

In the meantime, Church Street became “alternate 103” with cars and tractor trailers trekking through the residential neighborhood for hours. By 12:30 a.m., the road had been cleared and normal traffic resumed.