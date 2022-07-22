Andover Select Board agenda for July 25

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 25 at Town Office, 953 Andover-Weston Road, and via Zoom.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Act on Agenda

3. Act on Minutes of July 11th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business: A. Reappraisal Order from the State of Vermont

6. Old Business: A. Legal Trail #11 â€“ updates; B. Short term rentals – updates

7. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report â€“ new truck update

8. Correspondence.

9. Financial Orders.

10. Adjourn.

To join the Zoom meeting, click this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8690215007?pwd=MkpiRnJWVUxOb3VqSnVGS243dW1Bdz09

Meeting ID: 869 021 5007

Passcode: 146374

Dial by your location

+1 929 436 2866 US (New York)

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 08/08/2022, 6:30 p.m.

Primary Election, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 8 a.m. â€“ 7 p.m.