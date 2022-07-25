Chester doll artist Bonnie Watters has reopened Bonnie’s Bundles Dolls shop and gallery at 250 North St., in Chesterâ€™s historic Stone Village. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Watters is retiring and has just seven dolls remaining.

Her decision to reopen began with an invitation to return to the Vermont Welcome Center in Guilford to display her unique hand-crafted dolls.

During July, visitors will see eight dolls, half with her signature motif eyes. Her personal 40-year-old Monogram doll, seated in an antique rocking chair, narrates the display through conversation clouds.

There is also a visual presentation of how her legendary Ruth Bader Ginsburg doll, which includes a hand-embroidered face, was created. Historical items from her 54 years of doll artistry include a timeline, sewing patterns, photographs and a promotional calendar with poetry.

WattersÂ is planning and hopes to publish a book based on her blog.