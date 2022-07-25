Robert “Bobbie” Rawson, 84, of Windham, went on to be with the Lord at Grace Cottage Hospital on July 3, 2022.

Bob was born July 12, 1937 in South Londonderry to Ethelbert and Cecil (Capen) Rawson. Bobbie, as his siblings called him, lived most of his life in North Windham. He was married for 42 years to Beverly (West) Rawson.

Bob joined the U.S. Air Force in 1954, serving four years as a medic. He also worked in construction for several years as a blaster.

Bob was a snowmaker at Stratton Mountain then at Bromley Mountain and, following that, he ran the plant at Bromley Village until he retired in 2012. He helped found and was a member for many years of the Windham Volunteer Fire Department.

Bob loved to hunt and watch the Red Sox play. “Grandpa Big Bob,” as the grandchildren and great-grandchildren called him, loved to play with and loved to take and see pictures of the grandchildren and to call them and sing Elvis versions of happy birthday to them.

Before he officially retired, Bob took time off in the winter to go to Florida and play golf, and spend time with family. He liked playing golf with his friends Phil and Rick at Tater Hill. He also loved cooking after he retired, and would bring people his famous meatloaf and baked beans.

He was predeceased by his wife Beverly and daughter Sheila; and by his brothers Alfred and Jerome and sisters Arlene, Joan, Christie and Maude.

His sister Ruth and brothers Ralph and Hugh survive him as do his children Rodney, Shelley, Gregory and Cecelia. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Jessica, Katrina, Carrie, Samantha, Trent and Justin and great-grandchildren Luke, Elliot, Amelia and Justin Jr.

The graveside service was held on July 16, 2022, at Rawsonville Cemetery, which was attended by many family and friends. A memorial picnic is planned for July 2023.