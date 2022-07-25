Springfield Chamber recaps 50th Annual Hackers Golf Tourney

The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerceâ€™s 50th Hackers Golf Tournament was held on July 14 at Crown Point Country Club. After a two-year hiatus, 20 teams, with a total of 80 players, hit the fairway. There was a brief downpour during registration, but the rest of the day was gorgeous.



The field was split into two divisions, allowing for four first-place winning teams.

Flight AÂ grossÂ winners: Paul Kendall, Jeff Perkins, Kelen Beardsley and Cole Lewis — Team The Richards Group

Flight AÂ netÂ winners:Â Craig Streeter, Aaron Streeter, Zack Kirkwood and Randy ParkerÂ — Team Ultimate Auto Body

Flight BÂ gross winners: Stacey Tash, J.P. Laugelle, Brett SorterÂ and Cliff Roberge — Team BeMobile

Flight BÂ net winners:Â Justin Lewis, Cody Duckless, Kyle Price and Jay Kerner —Â Team Black River Produce

A big thank you toÂ Springfield Buick GMC Cadillac, our Hole-in-One Contest sponsor; nobody sank a hole-in-one on the 18th hole to win a vehicle this year, but everyone had a lot of fun trying.

Thanks to Jerry Farnum State Farm for sponsoring the Putting Contest; Elijah Daniels came close to winning the big bucks. A shout-out and thanks also to banquet sponsor Mascoma Bank;Â scorecard sponsor WCFR Your Hometown Classic Hits; cart sponsor Springfield Housing Authority; and beer cart sponsor Black River Coffee Bar.

This year’s hole sponsors were Bibens Ace Hardware, Cannatrol Systems, Casella Waste System, Claremont Savings Bank, Cota & Cota, Crissy Webster Counseling Services, Dragonfly Designs, Dubois & King, Edward Jones Financial advisor Amy Duffy, HB Energy Solutions, Hill Top Grooming, Parker & Ankuda, P.C, PRIMERICA Financial Services, The Richards Group, Ultimate Auto Body and Vermont Beer Makers.

Crown Point Country Club was a gorgeous setting for the tournament, withÂ delicious food from the pub afterward. Thanks to Andy Bladyka, Jim Remy, Kristin Cook and the staff for helping to put on another great event.

Also, a big shout-out and thank you to the volunteers and the planning committee: Kelen Beardsley, Vermont Beer Makers, chair; Michael Schmitt, Black River Coffee Bar;Â Amy Duffy, Edward Jones Financial Advisor;Â Cas Krupinsky, Pearl Street Creatives;Â Sue Dana, Senior Solutions;Â Jerry Farnum, State Farm agent; Taylor Drinker, membership and events director andÂ Alice Page, administrative director.