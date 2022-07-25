To the editor: Calls up 50% for Derry Rescue

In the year between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad responded to 698 calls, up from 466 the previous year. This was an increase of 50 percent.

Here are the numbers by town:

Andover – 3,

Landgrove – 14,

Londonderry – 210,

South Londonderry – 98,

Peru – 88,

Town of Stratton – 41,

Weston – 98,

Winhall/Bondville – 88.

Forty-five of these calls were to the ski areas. In addition, there were 17 out of area mutual-aid calls. In the same period, the Londonderry Technical Rescue responded to 56 calls.

The Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad is on call 24/7, 365 days a year. We are never out of service.Â To learn more about LVRS, to donate or volunteer please click here.

David Utiger

Public relations officer

Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad