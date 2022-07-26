Acoustic duo Beecharmer comes to Proctorsville on Aug. 3
Beecharmer is Jes Raymond and Ben Kogan, an acoustic duo from Wilder.Â They have distilled years of international touring into a sound that is part festival and part mountaintop, combining skillful flat picking, clawhammer banjo, virtuosic fiddle and upright bass. Their time-polished harmonies and award-winning songwriting present bluegrass, old-time jazz, and pop that draw from the deep well of American Roots music.
All concerts are free and open to the public. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic dinner and join your friends and neighbors to enjoy plenty of rollicking good music from the gazebo.
In the event of rain, alternative plans will be announced on the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association Facebook page.
The final concert of the summer series features The Gully Boys on Aug. 10.Â
