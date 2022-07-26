Wednesday, July 20: Chester planning panel kicks off zoning rewrite with first public workshop.
The Springfield Community Players will hold auditions forÂ  The Sweet Delilah Swim Club from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7 and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8.

The cast is five women whose friendship began on their college swim team. Since graduation, they meet for a long weekend every August at the same beach cottage on North Carolina’s Outer Banks to catch up and reconnect. The show focuses on four of those weekends and spans a period of 33 years. It is a touching and hilarious comedyÂ about the strength of friendship written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.

This show will be directed by Don Gray, a longtime Springfield Community Players director, actor and member. Direct questions about the auditions to him at 802-885-4048 or dgray1@vermontel.net.

Performances will take place in November.

