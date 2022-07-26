BRAT selected to benefit from Shaw’s Reusable Bag Program
This program is an easy way for shoppers to give back to the local community and the environment as part of their regular shopping routine. Every $3 reusable bag purchased sends a $1 donation to the local non-profit.
“As focused as BRAT is on healthy, trash-free waterways, it’s more important than ever to help keep plastic out of the environment,” says Kelly Stettner, founder and director of BRAT. “Non-profits at the local level, like BRAT, are in need of community support. This program offers the perfect solution to multiple issues of the world today. We hope you’ll support us in August by purchasing one – or two – Give Back Where it Counts bags at the Ludlow Shaw’s.”
BRAT is a non-profit based in Windsor County. Founded in 2000, volunteers collect water quality data, perform annual river cleanups, teach about aquatic ecosystems, and plant native streambanks and shorelines to protect water quality, as well as property values. Learn more about BRAT by visiting its website, leave a message at 802-738-0456, or send an e-mail.
More information about Shaw’s Give Back Where it Counts Reusable Bag Program can be found here.
