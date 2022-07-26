Chester cannabis board agenda for July 27
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 26, 2022 | Comments 0
The Chester Local Cannabis Control Commission meeting will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom.Â To access via Zoom, https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 830 9497 4051 or Â https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83094974051
1. Approve Minutes of the June 7 LCCC meeting
2. Citizen Comments
3. Review and Discuss Information re: School Buffer Zones
4. Review and Discuss Anticipated Schedule for Receiving Applications from CCB
5. Discuss Research/Information Gathering Tasks Between Meetings
6. Discussion LCCC Relationship with DRB Process
7. New Business/Next Agenda
8. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.