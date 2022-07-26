Wednesday, July 20: Chester planning panel kicks off zoning rewrite with first public workshop.
Two Chester leagues serve up volleyball your way.
Be the Match donor drive in Londonderry
U.S. House candidates to participate in Ludlow forum on July 21.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Chester cannabis board agenda for July 27

| Jul 26, 2022 | Comments 0

Image by Veronica Bosley from Pixabay

The Chester Local Cannabis Control Commission meeting will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom.Â  To access via Zoom, https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 830 9497 4051 or Â https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83094974051

1. Approve Minutes of the June 7 LCCC meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Review and Discuss Information re: School Buffer Zones

4. Review and Discuss Anticipated Schedule for Receiving Applications from CCB

5. Discuss Research/Information Gathering Tasks Between Meetings

6. Discussion LCCC Relationship with DRB Process

7. New Business/Next Agenda

8. Adjourn

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: ChesterLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.