Wednesday, July 20: Chester planning panel kicks off zoning rewrite with first public workshop.
Two Chester leagues serve up volleyball your way.
Be the Match donor drive in Londonderry
U.S. House candidates to participate in Ludlow forum on July 21.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Larkspurs bring folk, rock to Chester on July 28

| Jul 26, 2022 | Comments 0

The Larkspurs

The Chester Summer Music Series continues at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 on the lawn of the Academy Building, across from the Green in Chester.

The Larkspurs are a Burlington- and Montpelier-based trio. LizÂ Beatty, Django Soulo and D. Davis spontaneously cameÂ together in August of 2018 performing impromptu harmonies,Â emotional vocals and otherworldly guitar solos.

They have sinceÂ honed their sound, bringing originals and creative covers with aÂ blend of folk, rock, blues and country.

All concerts are free and run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. The rain venue is American Legion Post #67, 637 VT Route 103, Chester.

The rest of the summer series includes:

  • Aug. 4: Bluegrass Pioneers
  • Aug. 11: The Better Days Band
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Arts

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.