Larkspurs bring folk, rock to Chester on July 28

he Chester Summer Music Series continues at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 on the lawn of the Academy Building, across from the Green in Chester.

The Larkspurs are a Burlington- and Montpelier-based trio. LizÂ Beatty, Django Soulo and D. Davis spontaneously cameÂ together in August of 2018 performing impromptu harmonies,Â emotional vocals and otherworldly guitar solos.

They have sinceÂ honed their sound, bringing originals and creative covers with aÂ blend of folk, rock, blues and country.

All concerts are free and run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. The rain venue is American Legion Post #67, 637 VT Route 103, Chester.

The rest of the summer series includes: