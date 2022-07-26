Registration opens for Komen Ride for the Cure
Jul 26, 2022
The 13th annual ride will be held at the Green Mountain Horse Association in South Woodstock. A virtual ride option is available at #RideWhereYouAre.
Registration is free for in-person or virtual riders, but all riders are required to meet a minimum fundraising commitment of $150 for adults/survivors and $75 for riders between the ages of 12 and 17 years.
“We look forward to welcoming returning and new riders to the Green Mountain Horse Association in South Woodstock this fall,” said Linda Maness, Komen’s development manager for Vermont and New Hampshire. “It is always a special day filled with riders’ reflections, celebrations and a lot of horses ‘wearing’ pink.”
The ride will open with light breakfast offerings and the pickup of Ride Goody Bags and T-shirts, as well as a Survivor Ceremony. All onsite riders are expected to begin their scenic trail ride by 10 a.m.
After all riders return, a soup and sandwich lunch will be offered, followed by recognition of the top fundraisers, as well as the “pinkest” horses and riders. A Tea Cup auction will be conducted during the event.
For more information or questions, e-mail Linda Maness or call 802-548-4691.
