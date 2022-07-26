Springfield Band performs in Ludlow and Springfield

The Springfield Community Band, under the direction of Nick Pelton, will present two free concerts in the coming days.

Sunday, July 31

Filling the air at 7 p.m. at the bandstand on Main Street in Ludlow will be music from the stage and screen, including selections from Chicago, The Phantom of the Opera, Aladdin, Moana and more. Of note will be a rousing rendition of “Carnival of Venice,” featuring flutist Danielle St. Amand.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

At 7:30 p.m. at the bandstand in Springfield, 13 Fairgrounds Road, the band will play music geared to all ages, ranging from selections from Pirates of the Caribbean and Star Wars to medleys from West Side Story, Jersey Boys and other musicals. The saxophone section will be featured in the haunting “A Night in Tunisia.”

Please bring a chair. Neither venue has seating available.

Questions? Call Barbara Rodgers at 802-875-2079 or e-mail the band board. The Springfield Community Band is a 501(c)(3) corporation; the musicians are unpaid volunteers.