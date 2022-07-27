College News
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 27, 2022 | Comments 0
Allison Kenney of Chester has been named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.
Tyler Morris of West Townshend has been named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List of the College of Our Lady of the Elms, located in Chicopee, Mass. To qualify, a full-time student must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher, without incompletes.
Josh Bodin of Andover was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Ithaca College, in Ithaca, N.Y. Bodin recently graduated from IthacaÂ with a bachelor of Science in Chemistry.
Two local students made the Dean’s List at St. Lawrence University of Canton, N.Y., for the spring 2022 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester. They are:
- Olivia Bernier of Andover, a member of the Class of 2024 who is majoring in conservation biology.
- Sam Cowles of South Londonderry, a member of the Class of 2022 who is majoring in environmental studies.
Filed Under: College News • Education News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.