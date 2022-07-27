College News

Allison Kenney of Chester has been named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.

Tyler Morris of West Townshend has been named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List of the College of Our Lady of the Elms, located in Chicopee, Mass. To qualify, a full-time student must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher, without incompletes.

Josh Bodin of Andover was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Ithaca College, in Ithaca, N.Y. Bodin recently graduated from IthacaÂ with a bachelor of Science in Chemistry.

Two local students made the Dean’s List at St. Lawrence University of Canton, N.Y., for the spring 2022 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester. They are: