Chester Select Board agenda for Aug. 3

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. in Chester, and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, see below.

Here is the Select Board agenda:

1. Approve Minutes from the July 6, 2022 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Police Chief Retirement

5. Police Department Assessment Update

6. Vehicle purchase for Facilities Director

7. Park & Ride Grant

8. New Business/Next Agenda

9. Adjourn

To access via Zoom, click here: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 819 8884 2129

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129