Chester Select Board agenda for Aug. 3
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 29, 2022 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. in Chester, and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, see below.
Here is the Select Board agenda:
1. Approve Minutes from the July 6, 2022 Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Police Chief Retirement
5. Police Department Assessment Update
6. Vehicle purchase for Facilities Director
7. Park & Ride Grant
8. New Business/Next Agenda
9. Adjourn
To access via Zoom, click here: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 819 8884 2129
orÂ â€‹ https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
