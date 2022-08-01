Wednesday, July 27: Chester planning panel to hold public hearing on zoning change.
Business coalition talks growth, affordable housing and state funding in Chester.
‘Hair:’ A new Age of Aquarius dawns at Weston Theater.
Wayward semi snags traffic in Chester.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Bluegrass music comes to Chester on Aug. 4

| Aug 01, 2022 | Comments 0

Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers

The Chester Summer Music Series continues at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 on the lawn of the Academy Building, across from the Green in Chester with the Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers.

The Pioneers are led by two legendary central Vermont musicians: Banjo Dan Lindner from Banjo Dan and the Midnight Plowboys and Danny Coane from the Starline Rhythm Boys. The band is rounded out by Dan’s brother Willy Lindner and former Plowboy Sam Blagden. The Pioneers share lead and harmony vocals; in a unique twist, Dan Lindner and Coane alternate on banjo and rhythm guitar.

All concerts are free and run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. The rain venue is American Legion Post #67, 637 VT Route 103, Chester.

The last concert of the series featuresÂ The Better Days Band on Aug. 11.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Arts

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.