Bluegrass music comes to Chester on Aug. 4
Aug 01, 2022
The Pioneers are led by two legendary central Vermont musicians: Banjo Dan Lindner from Banjo Dan and the Midnight Plowboys and Danny Coane from the Starline Rhythm Boys. The band is rounded out by Dan’s brother Willy Lindner and former Plowboy Sam Blagden. The Pioneers share lead and harmony vocals; in a unique twist, Dan Lindner and Coane alternate on banjo and rhythm guitar.
All concerts are free and run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. The rain venue is American Legion Post #67, 637 VT Route 103, Chester.
The last concert of the series featuresÂ The Better Days Band on Aug. 11.
