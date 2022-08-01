Suzie Parker, 78, of Chester

Suzanne L. Parker (Nichols) of Chester died on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Springfield Hospital, surrounded by her family. Suzie was born on May 24, 1944, in Rutland, the youngest of two children of Muriel (Primeau) and Issac J. Nichols. She is predeceased by her parents.

Suzie was a very kind and caring woman with a big heart. She was the ultimate homemaker who loved vacationing in Maine, cooking family meals and collecting new recipes to share with others.

Suzie took great pride in her home as well as spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. To them she was known as Nana. She made it a point to attend every sports event for children and grandchildren.

In the summer, she was often asked to be the lifeguard at their home pool. In her younger years she worked in the family business, volunteered as a Girl Scout leader and was an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chester serving on the Parish Council.

Suzanne married the love of her life, Robert Parker III, to whom she was married for 62 years. They had four beautiful children. Suzie is survived by her husband, Robert; her daughters: Kelly (George); Kim (Michael); Jodie; and son John; along with seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Suzie is also survived by her brother Harold (Sheila), and her cousins Margo, Marylou, Marcia, Chris, Bruce and Billy, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

We will miss her smile, her laugh and her phone calls that could go on for hours. Itâ€™s amazing how one kind, loving person can make the world a better place for all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chester Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 370, Chester, VT 05143.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Josephâ€™s Catholic Church, 96 Main St., in Chester at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 with a reception immediately following at the American Legion, Route 103 South, Chester.

Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield is assisting with arrangements.