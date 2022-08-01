The Gully Boys wrap up Proctorsville summer concert series on Aug. 10
Press release | Aug 01, 2022 | Comments 0
The Gully Boys are a professional Green Mountain rock/jam band. They present an amalgamation of style, sound and personality that makes them unique, but with a comfortable familiarity.
They like to mix up the playlist with originals and cover tunes from all genres. As Vermonters, they feel that music helps to bring us all together and is a vital part of sustaining our communities.
M&M Excavating is sponsoring this concert, which isÂ free and open to the public. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic dinner and join your friends and neighbors to enjoy plenty of rollicking good music from the gazebo.
In the event of rain, alternative plans will be announced on the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association Facebook page.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
