Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day returns on Aug. 6

race Cottage Hospital Fair Day will have the Townshend Common, 66 Common Road, buzzing with activity from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Described by the Boston Globe as “New England at its finest,” this annual fair features activities for the whole family, including a live all-day auction, bingo, hole-in-one putting contest, face painting, live entertainment, books, plants, art, toys, jewelry and the ever-popular “white elephant” booth selling household goods.

In addition, classic fair-style food booths sell burgers and fries, corn on the cob, watermelon, cotton candy, fried dough, baked goods and pies, ice cream, fresh-squeezed lemonade and homemade gourmet dishes.

A highlight of this year’s auction, which begins at 9:30 a.m., is a rare restored 1942 Chevy pickup truck. It will be up for bid at 2 p.m. Proxy bids will be accepted here until midnight on Aug. 5. The minimum bid is $30,000.

The traditional Birthday Parade, for those born at Grace Cottage and in the West River Valley, will be led by the Taconic Bagpipers at 10 a.m. Raffle drawings are at 3 p.m.

All proceeds will be used for an expansion of the Emergency Department. There is no admission fee and parking is free. The event is held rain or shine. No dogs allowed. For more information, call 802-365-9109 or visit the website.

All activities are run by volunteers. Volunteers are welcome to help with set-up on the Townshend Common between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday.