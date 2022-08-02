C

elebrate summer with an outdoor southern-style pig roast picnic from 4 to 7 p.m. on the lawn of St. Lukeâ€™s Church, 313 Main St., Chester, on Saturday Aug. 20.

Barbecue pitmaster Jessie Pixley will smoke the beast on location, and picnic specialties will be prepared by seasoned cooks. Homemade side dishes will include potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and cookies for dessert. Rolls, hot and cold drinks, and several sauces created by Pixley will round out the meal.

Enjoy delicious food at tables on the back lawn of the church while playing lawn games or do take-out for the gang to enjoy at home. With summer heat and picnic pests in mind, as well as health precautions, side dishes will be prepackaged so distribution will be fast, clean and convenient for transporting to a table or back to your house.

Reserve early to guarantee a spot. Children 5 years and younger are free. Early bird reservations made and paid for by Monday, Aug. 15 receive a discount: adults @ $13, youths 6 to 12 years @ $7, and a family of 5 @ $40. After Aug. 15, the prices increase to $15, $8 and $45, respectively.

To make a reservation or for more information, contact Janet Hunter at 802-886-2304. Make checks payable to St. Lukeâ€™s Church, write PIG in the memo line, and mail in advance to Janet Hunter, 10 Pine Brook Lane E9, North Springfield, VT 05150.