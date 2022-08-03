After 20 years, Chief Cloud to retire from Chester Police

By Shawn Cunningham

A

fter nearly 20 years with the Chester Police Department, Chief Rick Cloud has told the town he intends to retire.

In a July 18 letter to Town Manager Julie Hance, Cloud said he was resigning effective Jan. 7, 2023 and appreciated the opportunity the town had afforded him.

“I am sincerely grateful for everything we’ve accomplished together,” wrote Cloud citing the adding of a fifth police officer to the department, the completion of the public safety building and being allowed to train and handle “Canine Officer Dutch” for the last seven years.

Hance said Cloud joined the department in November of 2002. He was hired as a patrolman and became acting chief in the fall of 2003.

“Thank you to Chief Cloud for his many years of service not only to Chester PD, but to law enforcement as a whole. Chief Cloud has left his mark and touched the lives of many in Chester and throughout the State of Vermont. Thank you for your service, protection and commitment to this community,” said Hance

Cloud told The Telegraph that after 35 years in law enforcement he will be concentrating full time on his property management company, Cloud Unlimited. During his career he has served with the Windsor Fire Department, Windsor Police, Windsor County Sheriff, Springfield Police and the Chester Police Department.