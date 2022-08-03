After 20 years, Chief Cloud to retire from Chester Police
Shawn Cunningham | Aug 03, 2022 | Comments 1
By Shawn Cunningham
Â© 2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC
In a July 18 letter to Town Manager Julie Hance, Cloud said he was resigning effective Jan. 7, 2023 and appreciated the opportunity the town had afforded him.
“I am sincerely grateful for everything we’ve accomplished together,” wrote Cloud citing the adding of a fifth police officer to the department, the completion of the public safety building and being allowed to train and handle “Canine Officer Dutch” for the last seven years.
Hance said Cloud joined the department in November of 2002. He was hired as a patrolman and became acting chief in the fall of 2003.
“Thank you to Chief Cloud for his many years of service not only to Chester PD, but to law enforcement as a whole. Chief Cloud has left his mark and touched the lives of many in Chester and throughout the State of Vermont. Thank you for your service, protection and commitment to this community,” said Hance
Cloud told The Telegraph that after 35 years in law enforcement he will be concentrating full time on his property management company, Cloud Unlimited. During his career he has served with the Windsor Fire Department, Windsor Police, Windsor County Sheriff, Springfield Police and the Chester Police Department.
Filed Under: Chester • Featured • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (1)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.
Thank you for all your hard work. Enjoy your retirement