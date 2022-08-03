Celebration of Life for Adeline Barker

The family would like to announce the Celebration of Life Service will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 at the First Baptist Church, 62 Crescent St. in South Londonderry. Â

