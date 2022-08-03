Wednesday, July 27: Chester planning panel to hold public hearing on zoning change.
Celebration of Life for Adeline Barker

Adeline Barker passed away peacefully at Smith Haven Lane in South Londonderry on Feb. 20, 2021. Â 

The family would like to announce the Celebration of Life Service will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 at the First Baptist Church, 62 Crescent St. in South Londonderry. Â 

A small reception will follow the service.

