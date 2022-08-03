Wednesday, Aug. 3: Chester planners wrestle with scope of short-term rental ordinance.
College News

Aug 03, 2022

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at Champlain College of Burlington for the spring 2022 semester. To achieve the Dean’s List, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the spring semester.

  • Ashley Bolton of South Londonderry;
  • Dawson Bovat of Springfield;
  • Emma McGuirk of Chester;
  • Mark Hunnewell of South Londonderry.
