Police seek help to ID Bibens burglar
Press release | Aug 03, 2022 | Comments 0
Â© 2022 Telegraph Publishing LLCThe Vermont State Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person who burglarized the small engine shop at Bibens Hardware in Springfield.
According to a VSP press release, on Friday July 29 at 3:44 a.m., someone took “multiple items” from the store. The release did not specify what was taken although they were of sufficient value to be called “grand larceny.” Police provided an image of the suspect and a truck and asked the public for help in identifying them.
If you have information that might help identify the suspect please contact Vermont State Police â€“ Westminster Barracks â€“ Trooper Victoria Neufang at (802)722-4600 or by emailing victoria.neufang@vermont.gov.
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.