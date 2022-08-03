Police seek help to ID Bibens burglar

Â© 2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC

he Vermont State Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person who burglarized the small engine shop at Bibens Hardware in Springfield.

According to a VSP press release, on Friday July 29 at 3:44 a.m., someone took “multiple items” from the store. The release did not specify what was taken although they were of sufficient value to be called “grand larceny.” Police provided an image of the suspect and a truck and asked the public for help in identifying them.

If you have information that might help identify the suspect please contact Vermont State Police â€“ Westminster Barracks â€“ Trooper Victoria Neufang at (802)722-4600 or by emailing victoria.neufang@vermont.gov.