Two mental health providers join Grace Cottage
The Chester Telegraph | Aug 03, 2022 | Comments 0
Meredith Kenyon, LICSW, and Elise Kraus, PMHNP-BC, are now seeing patients at Grace Cottage Family Health, 185 Grafton Road, in Townshend.
Kenyon recently became an employee of Grace Cottage. She previously practiced in Somerville and Greenfield, Mass., and with the Brattleboro Retreat. She specializes in providing treatment for substance use disorders and people with dual diagnoses and uses elements of mindfulness, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Motivational Interviewing in her practice.
Kraus has 20 years of healthcare experience. A recent Nurse Practitioner graduate of Maryville University, she completed her clinical rotations at Grace Cottage Family Health and Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Kraus provides trauma-informed and LGTBQIA+ focused care. Before joining the Grace Cottage medical staff team, she worked as an HIV Nurse Clinician for Dartmouth Health and as an RN for Planned Parenthood, Vermont Department of Corrections, and Maplewood Nursing Home of Cheshire County, N.H.
Grace Cottage Family Health also offers family medicine, pediatrics, and geriatric services. For an appointment, call 802-365-4331.
Filed Under: Business & Personal Finance • Business People
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.