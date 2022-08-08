Better Days Band closes out Chester Summer Music Series

Wednesday, Aug. 3: Chester planners wrestle with scope of short-term rental ordinance.
The Better Days Band

The Chester Summer Music Series wraps up with The Better Days Band at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 on the lawn of the Academy Building, across from the Green in Chester.

The Better Days Band plays classic rock and R&B hits, sprinkled with many rare B-side gems from “back in the day.”

Their unique arrangements mix in a kaleidoscope of genres all driven by a
funky, danceable and feel-good groove that’ll get you up on your feet.

The rain venue is American Legion Post #67, 637 VT Route 103, Chester.

