Better Days Band closes out Chester Summer Music Series

he Chester Summer Music Series wraps up with The Better Days Band at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 on the lawn of the Academy Building, across from the Green in Chester.

The Better Days Band plays classic rock and R&B hits, sprinkled with many rare B-side gems from “back in the day.”

Their unique arrangements mix in a kaleidoscope of genres all driven by a

funky, danceable and feel-good groove that’ll get you up on your feet.

The rain venue is American Legion Post #67, 637 VT Route 103, Chester.