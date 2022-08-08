Better Days Band closes out Chester Summer Music Series
Press release | Aug 08, 2022 | Comments 0
The Better Days Band plays classic rock and R&B hits, sprinkled with many rare B-side gems from “back in the day.”
Their unique arrangements mix in a kaleidoscope of genres all driven by a
funky, danceable and feel-good groove that’ll get you up on your feet.
The rain venue is American Legion Post #67, 637 VT Route 103, Chester.
