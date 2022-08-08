Grace Wilkinson receives Eileen Austin Neal nursing scholarship

T

he 17th annual Eileen Austin Neal RN Memorial Scholarship for Nursing, in the amount of $1,000, was awarded to Grace Wilkinson of Bellows Falls. She plans to attend Endicott College.

“Growing up, my great-grandmother would tell stories of her time as a nurse,” says Wilkinson, “and I was intrigued by these stories and decided to pursue a career in nursing. She inspired me to follow in her footsteps.”

Eileen Austin Neal was a registered nurse at Springfield Hospital for 64 years, retiring in 2005. Upon her death in February of 2006, Neal’s family asked Springfield Hospital to establish a nursing scholarship fund in her name with memorial gifts received from the family and community members.

“As part of the Austin family, we congratulate Grace and wish her good luck with her education,” says Robert Austin of Springfield, son of Eileen Austin Neal.

“For 17 years, the family and friends of Eileen have been very generous in supporting this scholarship and are proud to keep the memory of Eileen alive in this way. Supporting the education of our young people is essential and Springfield Hospital is honored to be a part of awarding this scholarship,” says Robert Adcock, CEO of Springfield Hospital.