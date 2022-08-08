International String Trio returns to Weston on Aug. 14

T

he Sundays on the Hill Concert Series welcomes back The International String Trio on Aug. 14. All concerts are held at 4 p.m. in the Weston Community Church, 37 Lawrence Hill Road.

The International String Trio was founded in 1999 by its musical director and guitarist, Slava Tolstoy. Over the last 10 years the group has performed at more than 1,000 venues across the United States and has gained national recognition for its distinct sound and stylistic diversity that includes classical, jazz, popular and world music.

The trio, which also includes Ippei Ichimaru and Ben Powell, has developed a unique concert program that is highly entertaining, as well as educational, energetic and musically gratifying, and takes the audience on a cultural musical journey around the world.

Admission is $5 for adults; children 12 and under are free. Doors open at 3:30 pm. There are no reserved seats or advance tickets, and admission is paid at the door.

The concert series requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test within 72 hours; masks are required when inside the church.

The summer series wraps up with the Flute & Harp Duo on Aug. 28.