To the editor: Reasons not to support Manchin-Schumer bill

An open letter to U.S. Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders and Rep. Peter Welch:

Please do not support the provisions of the Manchin-Schumer bill for a number of reasons. To name some:

How can further excessive government spending mitigate inflation if high government spending is one of the causes of inflation? The wind and solar industries were supposed to be weaned from tax credit incentives and stand on their own in the market. They have not done so which suggests that they are creatures of government largess rather than healthy enterprises in their own right. The taxpayers should no longer support these otherwise failing industries. We are learning more about the harmful environmental impact of wind and solar projects as well as the harmful social and environmental impact of mining, producing and disposing of the materials and components that are necessary to their manufacture and installation. Both wind and solar energy are intermittent sources that require backup energy from conventional sources. WindPreview (opens in a new tab) and solar cannot stand alone as reliable energy sources; therefore, they should not be supported by the taxpayers. They don’t solve the problem of providing reliable energy. Both wind and solar projects take up large areas of land relative to the amount of energy they provide. That land has importance and value as needed farm, meadow, forest and open land. Wind projects are responsible for the deaths of large numbers of raptors, endangered bats and other bird species that are otherwise protected. How does that make sense? Wind projects hurt the people who live near them as a result of infra-sound waves that they produce, shadow flicker, as well as audible noise. More and more communities around the world are coming to understand that wind projects are destructive to the environment, to communities and to the people who live near them.

Please do not let this bill pass.

Respectfully,

Anna Vesely Pilette

Grafton