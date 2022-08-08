V

ermont Public — the new name for the joint radio and television system — has launched the Made Here Fund, an initiative to broaden and diversify Vermont storytelling and support content creators.

Storytellers from across the state are invited to apply for special funding for a wide range of projects and formats, including documentary storytelling, nonfiction audio projects, digital video content, podcasts and multimedia web-based projects.

Initial funding has been provided by current and former members of Vermont Public’s board of directors. Applications are open to all Vermonters, and submissions from creators of color, rural and youth residents of Vermont will be prioritized to advance equity in public media.

“This is a foundational way to pass the mic and support local storytelling,” said Eric Ford, director of content partnership. “We’ve listened to the needs of local makers, and funding is at the top of the list.”

The application period is open through Nov. 4. Projects will be reviewed by a panel of Vermont Public employees and community members. Those selected for funding will be announced in early 2023. Vermont Public will work with the content creators selected to promote and distribute their projects once completed.

“Local media and content creation in Vermont has reflected an incomplete picture of the state and its residents,” said Marguerite Dibble, chair of Vermont Public’s Board of Directors. “Public media is uniquely positioned to foster a new generation of storytellers to express themselves through our trusted platforms of radio, television and online.”

Vermont Public will host an informational webinar about the Made Here Fund at 3 p.m on Wednesday, Aug. 10. More information, the application, registration for the webinar and details on how to support the fund are available here.