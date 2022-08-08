Neighborhood Connections fund-raiser features Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures
Press release | Aug 08, 2022 | Comments 0
Neighborhood Connections is bringing Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures to Flood Brook School, 91 VT Route 11, Londonderry, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. Proceeds will benefit the social services agency.
With interactive circus fun and entertainment for the entire family, the Mountain Town Circus includes two circus shows, circus workshops and face painting. In addition, there will be a silent auction with items of interest for everyone in the family, as well as food trucks.
Ticket prices are $35 for a family of four, $20 for an individual adult, and $5 for children under the age of 18, accompanied by an adult. These can be purchased at Neighborhood Connections, which is in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, next to the Post Office, and at the Green Mountain Pharmacy, also located in the shopping plaza.
Neighborhood Connections’ mission is to promote the health and well-being of the people in Southern Vermont’s mountain towns through advocacy, education and social services.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.