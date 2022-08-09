Celebration of Life for Paul Thomas Aug. 27

Join family and friends to celebrate the life of Paul Thomas, long time Chester resident. Paul passed away at his home on May 11, 2020 from lung cancer.

He was an artist, naturalist, stone artisan , owner of Vermont Stoneworks in Grafton, and part-owner of the Hugging Bear Inn in Chester, which was founded by his mother, Georgette Thomas.

The Celebration of Life will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Evening Star Grange, 1008 East-West Road in Dummerston. Attendees are encouraged to bring stories, memories, songs and anything else you’d like to share. Please bring a dish to share for the potluck lunch to follow.

Everyone is welcome. Please make sure you are feeling healthy before you attend and bring a mask just in case. Organizers may ask attendees to wear them if Covid transmission rates increase.