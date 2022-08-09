GM students seek donations for 2023 trip to France

G

reen Mountain Union High School students are seeking donations to help subsidize their participation in a exchange program in the Loire Valley of central France in April of 2023.

The central part of the Loire River Valley was added as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2000.

E-mail Liz Filskov with any questions or if you would like to propose and partner in a future fundraiser to benefit GMUHS student travel.

Scan the QR code in the image to donate via Venmo. Alternatively, you can send contributions via Venmo to @GMUHSTravel.