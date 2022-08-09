Wednesday, Aug. 3: Chester planners wrestle with scope of short-term rental ordinance.
GM students seek donations for 2023 trip to France

Aug 09, 2022

Scan the QR code to donate via Venmo

Green Mountain Union High School students are seeking donations to help subsidize their participation in a exchange program in the Loire Valley of central France in April of 2023.

The central part of the Loire River Valley was added as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2000.

E-mail Liz Filskov with any questions or if you would like to propose and partner in a future fundraiser to benefit GMUHS student travel.

Scan the QR code in the image to donate via Venmo. Alternatively, you can send contributions via Venmo to @GMUHSTravel.

