Andover bridge reconstruction to close road
Aug. 22 to Nov. 4
Cynthia Prairie | Aug 10, 2022 | Comments 0
By Cynthia Prairie
The road is expected to be closed starting on Monday, Aug. 22, with reopening targeted for Friday, Nov. 4, 74 days later.
The Vermont Agency of Transportation hired Belden Construction LLC of Rutland to do the job, with a planned cost of $2.9 million to replace the 82-footlong, single-span rolled beam bridge.
VTrans rates the 84-year-old bridge’s decking as poor, although its superstructure and substructure are rated satisfactory and fair, respectively. According to VTrans, the deck “is at risk for full depth hole formation and a critical maintenance request has been sent to the Town of Andover.”
An engineering study completed in mid-2018 recommended a complete bridge replacement rather than repair.
- For trucks that usually cut through Andover but have no deliveries within the town: Stay on Route 11 to Londonderry, then take Route 100 to Weston.
- For all other drivers: Use Middletown Road, which is unpaved, Route 11 and Hill Top Road, which is weight restricted. See map to the right.
