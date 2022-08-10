By Cynthia Prairie

C

onstruction crews are expected to begin assembling on site this week to begin the process of taking down and replacing Andover Bridge No. 9, over Trout Brook, just southeast of the switchback on the Weston-Andover Road.

The road is expected to be closed starting on Monday, Aug. 22, with reopening targeted for Friday, Nov. 4, 74 days later.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation hired Belden Construction LLC of Rutland to do the job, with a planned cost of $2.9 million to replace the 82-footlong, single-span rolled beam bridge.

VTrans rates the 84-year-old bridge’s decking as poor, although its superstructure and substructure are rated satisfactory and fair, respectively. According to VTrans, the deck “is at risk for full depth hole formation and a critical maintenance request has been sent to the Town of Andover.”



An engineering study completed in mid-2018 recommended a complete bridge replacement rather than repair.

The Town of Andover is suggesting that drivers take one of two routes: