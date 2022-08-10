College News
Aug 10, 2022
Tufts University of Medford, Mass., recently announced the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University requires a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater. Among students earning dean’s list honors are:
- Mark Beckwith of Chester, Class of 2022.
- Abby Donaghue of Andover, Class of 2023.
Sarah Devereux of Cavendish, earned Dean’s List honors for the spring 2022 semester at Emerson College in Boston, Mass. Devereux is majoring in Business Creative Enterprises and is a member of the Class of 2025. To make Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.
