Chester Select Board agenda for Aug.17
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda. To join via Zoom see below agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the August 3, 2022 Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Police Chief Search Process
5. Financial update
6. Public Safety Building/Town Garage Cost Overruns
7. New Business/Next Agenda
8. Adjourn
