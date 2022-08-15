Wednesday, Aug. 10: Turnout high in local primary voting, November matchups decided.
Chester Select Board agenda for Aug.17

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St.  Below is its agenda. To join via Zoom see below agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the August 3, 2022 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Police Chief Search Process

5. Financial update

6. Public Safety Building/Town Garage Cost Overruns

7. New Business/Next Agenda

8. Adjourn

To join via Zoom, click here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

